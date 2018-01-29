× Teen’s body found in St. John Parish ditch with multiple gunshot wounds

RESERVE, La. — An 18-year-old’s body was found in a ditch Saturday morning in Reserve with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 11:50 a.m. Saturday to a body found in a ditch at East 27th and Farlough streets.

The victim, 18-year-old Colay McCovery of Reserve, had multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office has not released additional information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Citizens with information about this incident that call Crimestoppers do not have to testify in court and may qualify for a cash reward. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at