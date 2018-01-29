Searching for a car burglary suspect in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing cars in Metairie. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, on January 26, the man gained access to multiple cars in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Drive. The JPSO also released surveillance footage showing the suspect. They say he pulled the door handles on the cars and entered those that were unlocked.

As far as what he stole, the department will only describe the items as personal property.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help the JPSO locate the suspect, you can contact the department's Burglary/Theft section at 504-364-5300.

Or you can phone in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court when you call CrimeStoppers, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.