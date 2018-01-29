Pup News: Meet Alonzo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alonzo is a one-year-old male Terrier/American Pit Bull Mix and is up for adoption through the LASPCA. He is a wiggly and friendly boy who thinks he belongs in your lap! He can be cooperative and easy-going. He is very affectionate. He loves treats and he also loves plush toys! After he played with his favorite plush toy, he carried it all the way back with him to his kennel! That being said, Alonzo is definitely a work in progress. He wants to play all the time and needs a job to do. He has a bad habit of trying to walk himself on the leash and can at times be mouthy. Alonzo will thrive in a household experienced with high energy dogs. Alonzo's adoption fee has been reduced to $25.

Alonzo is currently being fostered by the U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans. You can see more photos of Alonzo on their Facebook page.

If you would like to adopt Alonzo, contact the LASPCA and they will set up a meeting with for you through the Coast Guard.

