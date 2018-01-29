Pelicans fan sneaks on court for Rockets game, throws a warm-up shot

NEW ORLEANS — Who passed this guy the ball?

A Pelicans fan was able to sneak onto the court at the Smoothie King Center Friday night before the Pels beat the Rockets — and he even got to throw a warm-up shot!

How’d he do it?

According to Sports Blog Nation, the fan was dressed in full Pelicans warm-up gear and was sitting courtside. As you see in the video below, he casually walks on to the field, begins stretching, then somehow convinces a Pelicans player to pass him the ball. He threw a warm up shot or two before security finally realized what was happening.