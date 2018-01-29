NOPD looking for getaway driver who used his mom’s car during armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say used his mother’s Hyundai Sonata as a getaway vehicle for three recent armed robberies.

Twenty-one-year-old Jonah Marco is accused of dropping off two other armed suspects near their targets and then picking them up right after the other suspects committed robberies.

Marco drove the same 2012 Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and black rims during each of the three robberies.

The car is registered to his mother, according to the NOPD.

Marco is wanted for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonah Marco is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.