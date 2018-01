× NOPD investigating double murder in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a double murder that occurred this morning in Gert Town

Two victims were found suffering fatal gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Palmetto Street, according to the NOPD.

No further details have been released.

