NOPD finds AR-15, crack, pot, pills, 7 malnourished pit bulls after drug bust

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD detectives found a fully loaded AR-15 rifle, large amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, pills, and seven malnourished pit bulls during a West Bank drug raid this morning.

Fourth District narcotics detectives and the NOPD’s Special Operation Division served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 block of Tasha Place on January 29.

Detectives found one AR-15, a semi-automatic handgun, two bags containing 100 grams of crack cocaine, two bags containing 62 ounces of marijuana, a scale, 10 tablets of oxycodone, 12 Clonazepam tablets, and the seven dogs.

Thirty-five-year-old Romyrim Henry and 38-year-old Sandra Steadman were arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, and dog fighting, according to the NOPD.