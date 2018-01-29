Liquor licenses suspended for eight Bourbon Street strip clubs, no trafficking charges announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Eight popular strip clubs on Bourbon Street got their liquor and tobacco licenses suspended.

This comes after a joint investigation between The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, The Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department.

The three agencies held a press conference Monday to discuss the results of their investigations. Although the press conference was billed as an announcement about human trafficking at the eight clubs, no human trafficking arrests were announced.

ATC investigators working with the NOPD uncovered "multiple incidents of prostitutions, lewd acts, and in some cases illegal drug activity at these strip clubs."

The strip clubs targeted are Dixie Divas, Rick’s Sporting Saloon, Rick’s Cabaret, Scores, Stilettos, Temptations, Hustler Barley Legal and Hunks Oasis.

Officials say there have been between 30 and 40 incidents of prostitution at these clubs.

"The party atmosphere and the culture of Bourbon Street is harmed when businesses and criminals take advantage of the environment to engage in illegal activities, such as the sale of narcotics or solicitation of prostitutes in a human trafficking effort," NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said.

Every one of these clubs was issued a notice of suspension.

They will have hearings on February 1st and February 6th to determine if they'll be able to stay open and if they'll be able to get their liquor licenses back.