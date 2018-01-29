× Kevin Hart bringing ‘Irresponsible’ tour to New Orleans, Biloxi

NEW ORLEANS — Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his stand-up tour to New Orleans and Mississippi.

His “Irresponsible” tour, which could turn out to be the highest grossing stand-up tour ever, will stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi Aug. 5 and the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Oct. 18.

Hart’s adding 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Hart was nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album, but he lost out Sunday night to Dave Chapelle.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. Click here for ticket info.