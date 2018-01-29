Horses, Hops and Cops 2018

“Horses, Hops and Cops is an annual fundraiser produced by the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Southern Eagle. Each year when the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to New Orleans for carnival, they reserve one night out of their busy calendar to help raise funds for the N.O.P.D. Mounted Division…. Proceeds from the event support the NOPD Mounted Division, who will use funds to help support their new horse-breeding program.” – neworleans.boldtypetickets.com
There will also be music from The Wise Guys, local arts and crafts, and fun activities. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Photos with the Clydesdales can be taken with a donation. There will also be a raffle to ride on the Clydesdale Wagon in a Mardi Gras parade.
- Monday, January 29, 2018
- 5pm – 8pm
- NOPD Stables at City Park
- 1001 Harrison Avenue
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- Free and a ticket is NOT required to attend.
- VIP Admission
- 3pm VIP Tour
- $100 ($107.19 with fees)
- Includes:
- Private guided tour with a Clydesdales horse trainer
- Gift bag including a NOPD Mounted Division t-shirt
- $5 in event food and beverage tickets
- A PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans gift
- Zatarains products
- Children 2 and under are admitted free with a paid VIP Experience ticket holder.
