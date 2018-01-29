× Gonzales resident wins almost $100K in Easy 5 jackpot

GONZALES, La. — Gonzales resident Isiah Williams Jr. was “excited and thankful” to find out Sunday morning that he was the sole winner of the Louisiana Lottery’s Easy 5 jackpot for the Jan. 20 drawing.

Williams, who works in the oil industry, told Lottery staff that he plays Easy 5 twice a week when he is home.

“I play four sets of my numbers and one quick-pick every time I buy a ticket,” the 47-year-old explained. He saw that the jackpot was hit in Gonzales the night of Jan. 20, but didn’t recognize the winning numbers as any that he regularly plays.

It wasn’t until the next morning, when the winner checked his ticket before heading to church that he learned his quick-pick play matched all five numbers to win the $93,157 jackpot. The winning numbers were 22-23-25-31-37.

Williams received $63,819.51 after federal and state tax withholdings. He plans to use his winnings to buy his fianceé a new car.

Airline Super Stop, the Gonzales store that sold the winning ticket, will receive a one-time bonus of $931.57, which is 1 percent of the prize.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Easy 5 and other jackpot winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, http://www.louisianalottery.com/easy-5.