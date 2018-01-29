Dong Phuong: Our King Cake of the Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Dong Phuong Bakery is a recent recipient of the James Beard Award and Arthur, the manager, told us why! "We do a scratch process here...so we're starting off with a brioche dough, and then we turn it into a croissant with the layer of butter that's folded in."

They have plain, cream cheese and, new this year, pecan king cakes! Arthur says it's almost like a mini pecan pie.

Another secret? "Our number one thing is that we have no preservatives in our king cakes."

Arthur also told us, "I'm not saying they're good for you, but it's 100% real ingredients."

Right now, they are at full capacity, making as many king cakes as possible per hour, 24/7!