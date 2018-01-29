× Cajun Navy founder invited to Trump’s first State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Cajun Navy 2016 founder Jon Bridgers has been invited to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Tuesday.

Bridgers founded the Cajun Navy 2016 as a non-profit rescue and recovery organization to respond to historic flooding in south Louisiana.

Bridgers organized a group of volunteers with boats who went out and rescued people and pets trapped in floodwaters.

Last year, the Cajun Navy 2016 did rescue work for those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

He and the Cajun Navy 2016 have helped thousands of people across the South, and to this day, they are helping collect resources and donations for those who lost their homes in the storms, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s office.

Kennedy issued the following statement today applauding President Trump for Bridgers’ invitation:

“The results seen by the Cajun Navy 2016’s efforts to help those in need are an example of what can be accomplished when you don’t have stacks of governmental red tape to cut through. What the Navy was able to get done in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is simply incredible. I cannot think of a better way to honor this group than by inviting its founder, Jon Bridgers, to the State of the Union.”

Trump’s first State of the Union address is Tuesday at 8 p.m. Central time. It will be broadcast live on WGNO-ABC 26 and WGNO.com.