King Cake Fest! How do you like your king cake?

NEW ORLEANS-- Tis the season for king cake, and a lot of it. During Carnival, king cake is everywhere and the 5th annual King Cake Festival was no exception.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the King Cake Festival at Champions Square today.

The fest was free and open to the public, but you had to buy tickets to try the various king cakes. Money raised help Ochsner hospital and their child patients.

Festival-goers even got to vote for their favorite king cake. First place for "People's Choice" went to "Mr. Ronnie's Hot Donuts."