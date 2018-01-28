All hail Tucks! Coronation Ball filled with costumes and fun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Krewe of Tucks held its 2018 Coronation Ball for the King and Queen last night at the Marriott. It was a costume ball, so krewe members put on their funniest costumes and danced the night away.

This year's King is Abe Stopak, and this year's Queen is Theresa Heingarten.

"I hope New Orleans has fun with it's 300th anniversary this year, and we as Tucks are celebrating our 50th. We just want this year's ride to be the best party ever," King Abe Stopak said.

Tucks was started 50 years ago by fraternity brothers at Loyola University. Tucks is known for its humorous floats and tongue-in-cheek throws like poo emojis and toilet plungers. This year's theme is "50 Shades of Gold."