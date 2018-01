Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La -- Though the rain poured in on Saturday, more than 40 BBQ vendors were still selling and competing.

The 2nd Annual River Bend BBQ Festival at Lafreniere Park is a state-sanctioned event. It's the only one in New Orleans and more than 40 teams are in it for the prize. Teams are competing for over $8,000 in cash and prizes.

Judges were looking for the best-tasting ribs, chicken, BBQ, and briskets.