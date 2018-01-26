× Will it rain on your parade this weekend?

NEW ORLEANS — As the Carnival season really gets into full-swing this weekend we are going to be dealing with some rain. This will impact evening parades on Saturday both in New Orleans and in Slidell.

An area of low pressure will form in the northern gulf later Friday night into Saturday morning. That will coincide with a trough moving in from the west. The two features will help to bring moisture in the form of rainfall into the area starting Friday night and early Saturday.

As it stands right now the strongest thunderstorm activity will stay offshore. So lightning should not be an issue if you are out and about. The forecast model indicates the heaviest rainfall to be in the northern and western part of the area. Keep in mind those numbers are through Sunday morning.

As it stands it looks like metro New Orleans probably does not see a lot of rain before the evening. After 5 PM though rain chances will go up quite a bit.

So with that in mind it’s a good idea to take some rain gear with you to the parades.

A few lingering showers Sunday morning will move out as drier air moves in, and should not impact Sunday parades.