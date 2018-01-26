Study warns against giving teens even small amounts of alcohol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Parents who introduce alcohol to their underage children may be doing more harm than good.

Australian researchers say some parents provide alcohol to their teens, to teach them how to drink responsibly.

However, the new study determined that those kids were more likely to get alcohol elsewhere compared to other kids.

Researchers found 81 percent of teens who received alcohol from their parents reported binge drinking at least once.

That's compared to 62 percent of teens whose parents did not give them alcohol.