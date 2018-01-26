× Stormy Daniels to appear on Jimmy Kimmel following Trump’s first State of the Union

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Twitter that adult film star Stormy Daniels will appear on his show Tuesday night.

Her appearance will come after the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

The Wall Street Journal reported recently that Daniels, who made a name for herself in Louisiana in 2009 when she considered challenging then-U.S. Sen. David Vitter for his Senate seat, was paid $130,000 a month before the 2016 presidential election to stay quiet about an alleged sexual encounter between Daniels and Trump.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, said the President “vehemently denies” the encounter. The Wall Street Journal later reported that Cohen is the one who arranged the payment. The Journal said he did so through an LLC he created in Delaware.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been quiet since the reports surfaced.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on WGNO-ABC 26.

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018