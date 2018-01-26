× Report: Cousins out for season after Achilles tear

One half of the Pelicans dynamic duo appears to be out for the rest of the season.

Demarcus Cousins, according to a report from ESPN, suffered a torn achilles tendon in the final seconds of a 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Cousins was chasing a loose ball when the injury occurred. He was helped to the locker room with 8.1 seconds to play in the game.

Cousins and Anthony Davis were recently selected as starters for the Western Conference in next month’s NBA All-Star Game.

The Pelicans climbed to 6 games over .500 with the win at 27-21.