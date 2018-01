Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUDI ARABIA -- Controversy is hitting a camel beauty competition in Saudi Arabia.

About a dozen camels were disqualified from the pageant because their handlers gave them botox injections.

Good-looking camels are big business in that country. Having full lips and large features are essential to achieving camel celebrity status.

30-thousand camels have gathered for the contest. Before you laugh it off, note that the prize money is more than 50-million dollars!