NOPD investigating Kerlerec Street murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is working a homicide in the 1500 block of Kerlerec Street.

This morning, at around 4:34 a.m., First district officers were called to the 1500 block of Kerlerec Street to investigate an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male lying face down on the ground.

The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s) to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

If you have any information regarding this please contact Homicide Detectives at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.