NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Fire Department is waging a battle against a three alarm fire on Basin Street.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. at 1505 Basin Street.

Two residents and one dog were rescued from the burning building.

Massive plumes of smoke quickly spread across the New Orleans skyline.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.

