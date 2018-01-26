× Mainieri says last year’s loss to Florida in CWS “eats at you”

In 2017, the LSU Tigers won 52 games and reached the championship finals of the College World Series against the University of Florida.

Florida won the championship, defeating LSU in two consecutive games, 4-3 and 6-1. Mainieri said the series loss still bothers him, but the Tigers are ready to move on.

Mainieri has won 512 games in 11 seasons as the head coach at LSU. His Tigers won the 2009 CWS title.

A reporter asked Mainieri how important was winning a second College World Series championship at LSU.

LSU opens the season at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field against Notre Dame, Friday February 16th at 7 pm.