Mainieri says last year’s loss to Florida in CWS “eats at you”

Posted 4:28 PM, January 26, 2018, by

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 27: Head coach Paul Mainieri (R) of the LSU Tigers argues an interference call with an umpire against the Florida Gators in the eighth inning during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

In 2017, the LSU Tigers won 52 games and reached the championship finals of the College World Series against the University of Florida.

Florida won the championship, defeating LSU in two consecutive games, 4-3 and 6-1. Mainieri said the series loss still bothers him, but the Tigers are ready to move on.

Mainieri has won 512 games in 11 seasons as the head coach at LSU. His Tigers won the 2009 CWS title.

A reporter asked Mainieri how important was winning a second College World Series championship at LSU.

LSU opens the season at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field against Notre Dame, Friday February 16th at 7 pm.