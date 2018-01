Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE -- Zach Hess' 2017 was stellar.

Now, he will be asked to do, even more.

Hess will move from the bullpen to a starting spot in the LSU pitching rotation. At media day, Hess said he will be asked to be more of a leader, and fill a void left by some all-time Tiger greats.

In 2017, Hess won 7, lost 1.

He struck out 83 hitters, in a 60.2 innings.

LSU opens the season at home with a three games series against Notre Dame February 16th thru the 18th.