Krewe of Bilge boat parade moved to Sunday, other parades still set to roll
SLIDELL, La. — The Krewe of Bilge Mardi Gras boat parade in Eden Isles has been postponed thanks to the rainy weather forecast.
The parade, themed “A Day at the Races,” will now take place at noon Sunday (Jan. 28) instead of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Other parades set for this weekend, including Krewe du Vieux in the Marigny-French Quarter and Krewe of Poseidon in Slidell, are still set to roll at their scheduled time – 6:30 p.m. Saturay.
Here’s the Sunday boat parade route info, courtesy Mardi Gras New Orleans:
- The Krewe of Bilge boat parade starts at the Marina Cafe, passes through the marina basin, goes past the Dock of Slidell and then turns north and enters what is known as the “Firehouse Canal”. Parade travels North along the Eden Isles side of the canal northward to the East Eden Isles Boulevard bridge, where it reverses course.
- Parade then goes south, retracing its route down the “Firehouse Canal” on the Marina Drive side, and again passes the Dock, continuing southward, then heading west along Lakeview Drive toward Highway 11 (Pontchartrain Blvd).
- It then turns northward on the west side of the canal, passing Michael’s Restaurant, Tooloula’s and The Landing, reversing course at the West Eden Isles Boulevard Bridge.
- Parade again retraces its route, going southward along the east side of the canal along Moonraker Drive through the curve, eastward continuing along Moonraker Drive, past Clipper Estates, until finally ending at the Dock of Slidell.