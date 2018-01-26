× Krewe of Bilge boat parade moved to Sunday, other parades still set to roll

SLIDELL, La. — The Krewe of Bilge Mardi Gras boat parade in Eden Isles has been postponed thanks to the rainy weather forecast.

The parade, themed “A Day at the Races,” will now take place at noon Sunday (Jan. 28) instead of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Other parades set for this weekend, including Krewe du Vieux in the Marigny-French Quarter and Krewe of Poseidon in Slidell, are still set to roll at their scheduled time – 6:30 p.m. Saturay.

Here’s the Sunday boat parade route info, courtesy Mardi Gras New Orleans: