King Cake of the Day at Caywood and Randazzo’s Bakery!

CHALMETTE, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Caywood & Randazzo's Bakery is located in Chalmette and the owner Nick, told us two of their secrets! He says cinnamon is key, "Cinnamon is more the key thing to our king cakes when people bite into our king cakes they say they want to taste the cinnamon, and they taste it."

He also told us a trick that his grandfather, Manuel Randazzo, used to use. "We put the sugar on the king cakes on before because my grandfather did it that way that he liked it and we always follow his recipe." This way, the sugar melts as it bakes, and you don't get a mouthful of raw sugar.

Nick is a third generation baker at Caywood & Randazzo's, "This is my grandpa's recipe, Manuel Randazzo, the one who started it 50 years ago back in 1965. He always wanted to get out of the farming, so he chose baking, and look where it brought us today!"