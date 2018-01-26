Jabba, the Blue-Tongued Skink, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

"The Jr. Keeper program encourages hands-on learning, creativity, teamwork, a sense of stewardship towards the environment and the development of work place and life skills through a wide variety of volunteer experiences. Jr. Keepers obtain experience in many aspects of environmental conservation. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and public speaking. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, Jr. Keepers will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Zoo." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

The 2018 Jr. Keeper program is open to students entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2018. Applications are available here and the deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018. Interviews will be held in April with 4 weeks of training in July. There is also a one year commitment to volunteering required (4 hours each week). For more information about the Jr. Keeper program, please email youth@auduboninstitute.org

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

AquaKids

"The AquaKid program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and work place skills. An exciting summer training program includes field trips and other learning opportunities at the Aquarium. The program enables students to become conservation educators and share their knowledge with aquarium visitors. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, AquaKids will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Aquarium." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

The 2018 AquaKid program is open to students entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2018. Applications are available here and the deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018. Interviews will be held in April with 4 weeks of training in July. There is also a one year commitment to volunteering required (4 hours each week). For more information about the AquaKid program, please email youth@auduboninstitute.org

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Eco Ambassadors "Eco Ambassadors engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and entomology, and work place skills. Participants attend a short training course to prepare them to provide exhibit interpretation and utilize biofacts and other aids to educate aquarium and insectarium visitors. During this summer program, Eco Ambassadors will develop important job and life skills, build self-confidence and earn service hours. Volunteers cultivate lasting experiences with their peers, adult volunteers, and Audubon staff." - audubonnatureinstitute.org The 2018 Eco Ambassador program is open to students entering the 10th, 11th, or 12th grade in the Fall of 2018. Applications are available here and the deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018. Interviews will be held in April with 2 weeks of training in June. Eco Ambassadors must volunteer for 4 shifts each week during the summer with the opportunity to continue volunteering after the summer. For more information about the AquaKid program, please email youth@auduboninstitute.org