Hollywood South News with Jabari: Hollywood South shot ‘Mudbound’ receives 4 Oscar nominations

NEW ORLEANS -- The nominations are in for the 90th Academy Awards and two films that were shot in Hollywood South received nominations.

Mudbound was mostly shot in Vacherie, Lutcher, and St. James Parish and received four nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Mary J. Blige. Blige was also is nominated for Best Original Song for the film (Mighty River).

Mudbound is also up for Best-Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. If you want to watch Mudboud you can see it today on Netflix.

Logan was another film shot in New Orleans is up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 2018 Oscars will be hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel Sunday, March 4th.