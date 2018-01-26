America votes. Now what all-new, never-seen-before Krispy Kreme flavor will we bite into?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Sugar-coated dreams can come true. They can when close to two million Americans cast their votes for something close to their hearts.

And sometimes close to their waistlines.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Krispy Kreme in Metairie, Louisiana where the votes are in on what new flavor of doughnut American votes asked for at Krispy Kreme.

It's something that's never been done before in the history of Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme gave the country four flavor choices.

Blueberry, caramel, maple and lemon.

Krispy Kreme wanted to hear which of those four Americans would like to taste in a never tasted before Krispy Kreme doughnut.

The voting took place between January 12 and January 22.

Krispy Kreme fans and lovers across America voted online.

As Krispy Kreme says, the new doughnut is picked by you and glazed by us.

And the winning flavor is: lemon.

That's lemon glazed.

You've never heard of it, because it's new.

The winning flavor will be available at Krispy Kreme shops for one full week, sometime this spring.

Krispy Kreme will announce the specific week.

Here's how the voting breaks down. Lemon, the top choice, got 36 percent of the Krispy Kreme voters.

Caramel came in second.

Caramel got 26 percent of the votes.

Blueberry got 20 percent of the votes to come in at third place.

And finally, there was maple.

Maple got 18 percent of America's Krispy Kreme heart.

Krispy Kreme says, "lemon won the vote, but we can't glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the votes."

"Our fans' passion for these flavors, and others, came through loud and clear on social media, " the doughnut folks say.

Krispy Kreme also says, "so while the polls are closed, our minds are not."