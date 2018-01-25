Would you eat it? Mardi Gras Pickles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's a Mississippi staple with a Mardi Gras twist! Test Kitchen Taylor had Tamica and LBJ try Kool-Aid pickles. Their thoughts?

Mardi Gras Pickles

3 (16 oz) jars dill pickles 3 cups sugar 1 cup white vinegar 3 Kool-Aid packets: purple, green and yellow (any flavors, we used grape, green apple, and lemon.)

Separate the pickles into a separate bowl.

Add 1 cup sugar, 1/2 to 1 packet Kool-Aid**, and 1/3 cup vinegar to each jar.

Shake well.

Add pickles back into jars, seal tightly and refrigerate for 3 to 5 days.

**We found out we should've added only half the packet of grape Kool-Aid so it would look more purple rather than black! I'd say start small and you can always add more.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!