Tabasco themed opera returns to New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- An opera revolving entirely around the amazingness of Tabasco hot sauce is hitting the stage in New Orleans this weekend, at Le Petite Theater located in the French Quarter.

The show is a revival of the original production, "Tabasco: a Burlesque Opera" that originally went on tour in 1894. This wasn't just a one time show, it was one of the most popular productions in the pre- 20th century.

The show will be in honor of the 150th anniversary of Tabasco, and the 75th anniversary of the New Orleans Opera. Mcllhenny Co., which makes the sauce, pre-dates the opera by 26 years.

The production is proving to be just as popular over a century later, as all tickets are currently sold out. January 25, 2018 at 8:00 pm, January 26, 2018 at 8:00 pm, January 27, 2018 at 2:30 pm, January 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm.

The lucky few guests who did snag tickets will also be receiving miniature bottles of hot sauce upon admission.