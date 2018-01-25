Pizza and the Playbook: Darius Miller

KL: "You were drafted by the Pelicans in 2012, played for them for a couple seasons, went over to Germany, and now you're back. How much better is this second stint going then the first time when you just entered the league?" DM: "Way better. As you all know, we've got a bunch of Kentucky guys so that makes it a lot easier playing with people I've known for a long time and having more experience and being more mature about the whole situation."

KL: "We'll get back to the Kentucky thing in a second, but let's talk about your time in Germany. You won back-to-back league championships, you were named finals MVP over there. It looks like you got a ton of great experience. How much did you grow as a player over there?"