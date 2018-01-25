× NOPD investigates New Orleans East murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 7300 block of Beau Street.

Initial reports show a male subject suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has died. Investigators discovered the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died after transport to an area hospital.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

No further details available at this time.