× NOPD: 9-year-old found hanging from bunk bed dies five days later

NEW ORLEANS — A 9-year-old boy who was found hanging from a bunk bed in the Seventh Ward last week has succumbed to his injuries.

According to NOPD, officers responded Jan. 18 to the 2400 block of George Nick Connor Drive, where a family member had found the child hanging from a bunk bed.

He was taken to a local hospital and placed on a ventilator.

The child died Tuesday, Jan. 23.

NOPD has not released any additional information about the child’s death.