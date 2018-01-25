King cake auction this Saturday will benefit the St. Tammany Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- Visit the Saint Tammany Humane Society in Covington and you might see a dog like Sweet Pea. She's a pit bull mix with only three legs. She was hit by a car and rescued by the animal welfare group.

"We take a lot of animals in here. We rescue them. We also do medical. You saw Sweet Pea out there, the three-legged dog," STHS CEO Scott Bernier told WGNO. "We'll take an animal that needs special care like that, make sure they get the proper surgery, the proper rehab that they need, so they can live a useful life."

Recently, the group accepted more than 60 dogs that were rescued from two separate hoarding situations. It's hard work, and it's expensive. This Saturday, the group is appealing to your sweet tooth as it asks for some financial help.

The STHS is teaming up with the local business The Divas Pet Sitters to host a king cake auction.

"They're coming from all over the place. We have all the popular bakeries all over south Louisiana mostly, but all over the state, that will be coming in," Bernier said.

Some of the king cake providers include Haydel's, Joe Gambino's, Sucre', and Dong Phuong bakeries.

The event will be at The Lakehouse, 2025 Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, from 11:00 in the morning until 1:00 in the afternoon. There will be a silent auction for the king cakes, live music, cash bar, pet photos and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. To purchase tickets, click here.