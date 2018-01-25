× JPSO: Man wanted for questioning in connection with video voyeurism complaint

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man pictured in connection with a video voyeurism complaint.

Deputies responded Jan. 20 to a clothing store in the 4700 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

The victim said as she was in a fitting room, she noticed a phone being placed in a position to take a picture or video of her. When she said something about the phone, it was removed.

The attached photographs were captured from the store’s video surveillance and depict the suspect as he shopped.

The victim described the suspect as 35-40 years old, about 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall, with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt with orange-colored printed emblem.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McAbee at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.