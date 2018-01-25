× Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg coming to Essence Fest 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Eryka Badu, and Snoop Dogg are just a few of the musical superstars coming to the 2018 Essence Festival.

Essence Fest, which takes over the Mercedes-Benz Superdome July 5 through July 8, will feature more than 40 acts and a slate of seminars and talks covering a wide range of topics.

An Essence Superlounge will offer DJ sets by a wide range of DJs, from Idris Elba to MC Lyte, but this year’s Essence Fest has a special focus: women.

“In 2018, women are at the forefront of a seismic shift reverberating across the cultural landscape, and this movement comes to life for our community at the Essence Festival,” Essence Communications President Michelle Ebanks said. “Some of the most iconic female artists and powerhouse performers of this generation—Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Fantasia and others—embrace ESSENCE and the Festival as a sacred space to entertain, inspire, revel in culture and be renewed.”

Weekend ticket packages are on sale now with prices starting at $150.

For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the Essence Festival visit EssenceFestival.com.