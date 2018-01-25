Faster than AAA! How long does it take Parker Hatcher to change a monster tire at Monster Jam?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's live. It's loud. You love it.

It's Monster Jam. And it's back in New Orleans.

It's at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Saturday January 27.

If you're looking for tickets, just click right here.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there, down at the Dome, with the trucks and the drivers.

Wild Bill wonders what happens when one of those big boys gets a flat tire. Well, just like any other vehicle, you change the tire.

Wild Bill gets a lesson in how that happens. And Wild Bill winds up leaving it the the crew chief of the Grave Digger Truck, Parker Hatcher.

What's happening at Monster Jam at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome begins on Saturday January 27 with The Monster Jam Pit Party.

You can get into that as early as 1:30 PM.

That's the chance to see the trucks up close and to meet the drivers. You can take pictures. You can get autographs from the drivers of the trucks.

If you're headed to The Monster Jam Pit Party, plan to arrive early. Drivers get there and have fun and then usually leave about 30 minutes before the scheduled time for The Monster Jam Pit Party to actually end.

Also, if you're headed to The Monster Jam Pit Party, you have to have not only The Pit Party Pass, you have to have your ticket for that day at Monster Jam.

As for the Monster Jam, gates open at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 5:30 pm on Saturday January 27.

And the show starts at 7PM.

Among the drivers you'll get to see is Morgan Kane who drives the truck Grave Digger.

That's the truck Wild Bill Wood got to "help" change a tire with crew chief Parker Hatcher.