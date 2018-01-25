Dr. Rachel: Why you should get your thyroid checked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- More than 30 million people in the U.S. have something wrong with their thyroid, and the concerning thing is that more than half of these people have no idea there is something wrong.

It is important to get a simple blood test called a TSH, thyroid stimulating hormone, at periodic intervals throughout your life.

All newborns get screened at birth. Starting at age 35, you should get your thyroid checked every five years.

Since thyroid issues are more common as we age, starting at age 60 for women and age 70 for men, you should get your thyroid checked yearly.

If at any time you develop symptoms of an over active or under active thyroid, you need to get screened.

