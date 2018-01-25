× Candlelight vigil set to mourn the loss of Slidell Target

SLIDELL, La. — Consumers in Slidell are taking news of their Target closing pretty hard.

They’re so sad they have even created an event on Facebook inviting people to join together in the Target parking lot on Feb. 3 (its last day in business)

“This is a time of sadness and mourning. Come together and share times of joy and happiness you shared with Target™ in Slidell, La,” the event page says. “Feel free to bring candles, pictures, balloons, items of importance bought from this Target™. Everyone is welcome.”

The Slidell Target is one of 12 stores closing in nine states. Target said these stores have consistently underperformed.

The vigil is set to start at 7 p.m. at 61121 Airport Road.