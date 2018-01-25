× Boil water advisory lifted for west bank of New Orleans

ALGIERS– The Sewerage & Water Board, in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health, has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for the West Bank of New Orleans.

Water quality testing for bacterial contaminants came back negative.

The advisory was issued after a water line broke near the intersection of Wall Boulevard and Flanders Street Tuesday, Jan. 23rd.

The rupture caused water pressure at two gauges to drop below the acceptable 15 psi around 1:40 p.m.

Water pressure was restored across the West Bank Tuesday afternoon, but the effort to complete the complicated repair to the water line resulted in periods of low to no water pressure in areas near the break.

The repairs to the line were completed early Wednesday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Sewerage & Water Board extended the water quality testing period.