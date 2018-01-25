× Big Freedia reacts to brother’s murder on social media

NEW ORLEANS – Big Freedia lamented the death of her brother in a pair of Instagram posts this morning.

The bounce pioneer and reality show star published the first post around 2 a.m., and issued a second post two hours later.

“My heart is so heavy right now!” the first post reads. “They took my baby brother from me I can’t not get ready for this now he is in heaven with my Mama lord give me strength!!”

The post received over 5,000 comments and over 24,000 likes, while the second post has over 13,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.

The NOPD reported a homicide in Central City just before 10 p.m. on January 24.

Responding officers found an unidentified man lying on the ground in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner has yet to positively identify the victim.