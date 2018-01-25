15-year-old Abramson Sci Academy student reported missing

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Abramson Sci Academy student.

Fifteen-year-old Kavon Matthews has been missing since he refused to return home with his aunt on the afternoon of January 24.

Matthews climbed into an unknown vehicle with several other people and left the Big E-Z gas station in the 5900 block of Read Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

He was last seen wearing an Abramson Sci Academy uniform black shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kavon Matthews is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.