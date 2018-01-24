Slidell police: This man stole a firefighter’s truck while he was battling a blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Slidell police now have a suspect in the case of a firefighter's stolen pickup truck. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On November 8th, after firefighters with the Saint Tammany Fire District #1 returned to Station 13 on Normandy Drive, one of them noticed that his pickup truck was missing.

The truck was a 2006 white Ford F-250 FX4. The truck was equipped with black running boards and chrome exhaust pipes.

Police say, in the days and weeks following the theft, someone began selling parts of it on social media.

Now, the SPD has named a suspect in the case. They say 30-year-old Zarius Brown not only stole the truck, but he's also responsible for selling its parts on the internet.

Police say Brown is from Franklinton but also spends time in Hammond.

The truck was never recovered. Police believe it has already been broken down into several parts and pieces.

If you know where Zarius Brown is, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.