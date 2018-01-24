× Search continues for woman who fell overboard on Carnival Cruise

NEW ORLEANS – Search and rescue efforts are underway for 44-year-old Juwanna Brooks after she fell overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship Sunday night.

Family members of the missing woman confirmed her identity yesterday, according to ABC affiliate KATC.

The Mexican Navy is actively searching for Brooks, according to the station.

The five-day cruise left the Port of New Orleans on January 20, and Brooks was “seen going overboard” into the Gulf of Mexico on January 22, according to Carnival Cruise Line Manager of Corporate Communications Christine de la Huerta.

The ship was allowed to leave the search and rescue area and head to its intended port in Cozumel by on January 22, according to Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen.

The ship stayed overnight in Cozumel before heading back to New Orleans on the evening of January 23.