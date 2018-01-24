Say something nice about the mayor, S&WB, or potholes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- You may have noticed all sorts of nice compliments floating around social media on Wednesday, January 24th.

Someone may have complimented your outfit, or maybe even your smile.

That's because it's National Compliment Day!

Yup, that's a real thing folks. There are more than 1,500 national holidays.

It was actually founded in 1998 by Kathy Chamberlin and Debby Hoffman of New Hampshire.

A compliment can be a powerful tool and make someone's day.

So we wanted to challenge the good folks of New Orleans to say something nice about the mayor, the Sewerage and Water Board, or potholes.

You did not disappoint.

