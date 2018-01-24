New Orleans trumpeter, composer Terence Blanchard gets national accolades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans' own trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard is adding another accolade to his impressive résumé.

He is one of 45 people chosen out of 500 nominated for the 2018 United States Artists USA Fellows.

Each of the 45 artists and collectives will receive a $50,000 unrestricted award that recognizes their contributions, honors their creative accomplishments and supports their ongoing artistic and professional development.

Recipients hail from across the United States and are luminaries in their fields and rising stars, emerging voices and long-heralded experts. Above all, what unites them is the profound respect of their peers and the excellence of their work.

"I share this honor with the many artists who have inspired me and supported my journey in creating art. Their encouragement has brought me to this tremendous honor," Blanchard said.

Terence Blanchard is a top-tier jazz trumpeter and four-time Grammy Award winner. He’s been recognized by US Artists, the MAPFund, and the NEA for his work in the jazz idiom and beyond.

As a film composer, Blanchard has more than 50 scores to his credit, most recently, Taylor Hackford's The Comedian.

He’s also received a Golden Globe nomination for Spike Lee's 25th Hour. Other film music written by Blanchard include Kevin Costner’s Black or White; Gina Prince Bythewood's Love and Basketball; Oprah Winfrey's Their Eyes Were Watching God, Tim Story's Barbershop and George Lucas’ Red Tails.