× Mother of Metairie stuntman killed on set of ‘The Walking Dead’ files lawsuit

METAIRIE – The mother of local stuntman John Bernecker, who was killed when a stunt went wrong on the set of the AMC television show “The Walking Dead” last July, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Susan Bernecker’s lawsuit was filed in Gwinnett County State Court on January 23.

The lawsuit aims to hold AMC and the show’s producers accountable for John Bernecker’s death and help elevate safety standards for stunt performers, according to Jeff Harris of Harris Lowry Manton, LLP, one of Susan Bernecker’s attorneys.

“We plan to hold all responsible parties accountable for the tragic death of John Bernecker, a remarkably talented stunt performer and actor who had a bright future,” Harris said. “I’m confident that the truth about what transpired on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’ on July 12, 2017 will finally be revealed.”

Harris recently represented the parents of Sarah Jones, the camera assistant who was killed while filming the movie “Midnight Rider.”

“John was a highly professional, veteran stunt performer who always had your back if you were working with him,” Susan Bernecker said. “I want answers about what happened to John on the set of ‘The Walking Dead,’ and I also plan to have the back of other stunt performers across the industry. After all, stunt performers were our extended family, and John would want me to look after them in his memory. My goal is to do everything I can to protect other stunt performers and to ensure their safety on the set in the future. The industry is not doing enough to maintain basic safety guidelines for these performers. Worst of all, they’re scared to speak up.”