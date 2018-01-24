× Meteorologist-MMJ

Overview

WGNO in New Orleans is looking for a Meteorologist-MMJ.

We are looking for a personality driven candidate who embraces new technology, who is open to new ways to tell a weather story. The successful candidate will al and connect with viewers, developing content and graphics for on-air, web and social media.

Responsibilities

As a meteorologist, you will be responsible for the content of the weather cast on-air and on our digital platforms. You will issue warnings and alerts, produce graphics and maps, and report live during weather events. Tropical forecasting experience is preferred.

You must be able to utilize social media during severe weather. Duties include making public appearances on behalf of the station, working with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking and everyday situations, doing live shots and reporting from community events and in breaking news.

As an MMJ, you will need the skills to tell memorable stories. We value visual and compelling storytelling. Your responsibilities will include pitching story ideas, developing contacts and reporting weather and event stories each week. You will be expected to produce content on a variety of platforms including, internet, social networking sites, and mobile phones, in addition to television.

Qualifications

This is not an entry-level position – previous on-air experience presenting weather and news information is required. Must be willing to submit to a background check and have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States.

Please apply at tribunemedia.com/careers/. Please include a web link of your recent work.

Company Info

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.